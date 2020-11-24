Citizens Advice branch helps people in Aberdeen secure nearly £7 million of support

Aberdeen’s Citizens Advice Bureau has helped their clients secure nearly £7 million of cash to support them, according to their annual report.

The group said that in the year to March 2020 they helped people in the Granite City secure £6,781,931.

Aberdeen’s Citizens Advice Bureau, which has been active in the city for 80 years, held its annual general meeting remotely last night and set out the figure.

The total relates to the financial help they have secured for people who turn them for help which includes benefits, refunds and helping with debts.

The number of people seeking help this year has risen by 27%.

Valerie Maehle, chairwoman of the board, paid tribute to the members of staff who have been helping people.

She said: “Our clients can gain financially for many reasons, including gaining access to benefits, obtaining refunds for consumer goods and challenging or rescheduling debts.

“Much of this money, which has been gained by our clients, then circulates in the local economy, giving a much-needed boost to local businesses.

“We are extremely grateful to our wonderful team of staff and volunteers for their time and dedication in advising our clients. ”

Bureau deputy manager Kate Dean said: “During 2019-20, 6,699 clients accessed our service, an increase of 27% on the previous year.

“There were 19,841 client contacts and 30,424 pieces of advice were provided.

“While the Bureau offices have been closed to the public since March, all staff and a number of volunteers have been working remotely, to ensure that this vital service remains available to the citizens of Aberdeen.”