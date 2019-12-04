Cirque De Soleil announce extra show in Aberdeen as part of 2020 tour

The world-renowned Cirque De Soleil has added another show to its keenly-anticipated run at P&J Live.

Crystal, the company’s first acrobatic ice spectacular, will now be performed at noon on Saturday, March 21.

That is in addition to previously announced shows at the Aberdeen venue, from March 19 to March 22.

Louise Stewart, head of entertainment at P&J Live, said: “We are ecstatic to add an extra show to Cirque Du Soleil’s Crystal tour.

“We are proud to offer an additional opportunity for fans to experience the spectacular magical show as there has been so much excitement for the tour in Aberdeen. “

The international cast of Crystal features 43 artists, along with more than 40 crew members from 24 different countries.

Created by Shana Carroll and Sebastien Soldevila, the show takes audiences on a tale of self-discovery as the heroine, Crystal, dives into a world of her own imagination.

World-class ice skaters will perform flips, twists and jumps at breakneck speed. There will also be ballroom dancing scenes with a skating pas de deux.

The show will feature visual projections and an original score.

When you buy concert tickets through links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Click here for more information.