Cineworld granted planning permission for Aberdeen’s first IMAX screen

Aberdeen film-goers will be able to experience movies in a new way as an IMAX screen is to be installed in the city.

Cineworld has been granted planning permission for an extension to its site at the beach.

The movie chain will be adding a 409-seat IMAX auditorium to its Queen’s Links Leisure Park site.

In addition, there will be a new coffee shop and an extra auditorium and screen added to allow even more film-goers to enjoy themselves.

The IMAX screen will be the first to be installed in the north-east and offers an immersive experience to movie fans.

It is a format widely used for blockbusters such as Marvel films and Star Wars.

The extension will mean Cineworld will be able to offer a total capacity of almost 2,500 seats including 10 standard screens and the IMAX facility.

The new IMAX screen would be housed in a two-storey extension which would also include the projection suite and a Starbucks coffee shop.

Almost 90 parking spaces would be lost as a result of the development.

A design statement for the project states that the “IMAX offers an immersive cinematic experience not available in mainstream cinemas, using a large curved screen to project movies in greater size and resolution.

“The extension to the Cineworld complex will therefore contribute to increasing the range and quality of existing uses not just in the beach area but for the city as a whole.

“It should also be noted that the Leisure Park is tired and ageing and is in need of an injection of new life, both to regenerate the park itself and bring new activity to the wider beach area.

“The addition of the IMAX screen is particularly important in that regard.”

The nearest IMAX screen is in Perth, which is more than 80 miles away.

Planning permission has been granted by Aberdeen City Council conditionally, with the conditions including giving them a sample of what materials will be used for the building and a traffic management plan being submitted to the authority.

This news has been welcomed by local councillors, who are pleased that the cinema wants to attract more visitors to the beach front.

George Street and Harbour representative Sandra Macdonald is looking forward to using the new facilities.

She said: “I am really excited about this and already looking forward to going along and using the new IMAX screen.

“It will be great for the beach as it will bring more people to the area who will also use the cafes and restaurants down there as well.

“We need more of this sort of experience in Aberdeen as things like this attract people to the area.”

Fellow George Street and Harbour councillor Ryan Houghton echoed her sentiments.

He said: “It’s great to see Cineworld continuing to invest in Aberdeen.

“The IMAX will be a welcome addition to what’s already on offer.”

And Councillor Michael Hutchison added: “I’m excited IMAX will be coming to Aberdeen. It’s something other cities have had for a long time and it’s great we’ll have it soon, too.”