Cineworld announce opening date for Aberdeen cinemas

Cineworld has announced that they will reopen their Scottish cinemas on July 31.

The movie giant has confirmed plans to reopen their two Aberdeen branches on this date.

According to the Scottish Government, cinemas would be allowed to open from July 15, however Cineworld have decided to delay this.

They have done this in order to coincide with movie releases, which have also been delayed due to the coronavirus.

When it does open its doors, Cineworld says there will be a number of measures in place to reduce the risk of coronavirus transmission, including contactless payments and seating capacity limits in line with local regulations.

Films due to play this summer include A Quiet Place Part II, The Broken Hearts Gallery, Bill & Ted Face the Music and Antebellum, as well as a re-release of Christopher Nolan’s Inception on Imax.