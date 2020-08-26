Cineworld and Vue reopen Aberdeen cinemas

Cinemas across Scotland are set to reopen today, and Aberdeen is no different.

The two national cinema chains in the Granite City have both confirmed they will be reopening today.

Cineworld Union Square and Queens Links, and Vue in the city centre will all reopen this morning.

The Belmont Filmhouse is planning on reopening next month, according to its website.

As of today cinemas across the country are permitted to open as part of phase 3 of lockdown easing.

All venues will be required to collect customer contact details as part of Test and Protect.

The cinemas will also have hand sanitiser available, enforced physical distancing – both in the foyer areas and in the screens. Staggered film times will help reduce the number of people in communal areas.

Customers will be required to wear face masks unless eating or drinking.

And there will also be enhanced cleaning throughout all buildings. Online bookings and contactless payments will be in place to help reduce touch points.

Speaking earlier this month, Toby Bradon, territory general manager of Vue Entertainment in the UK, said: “Behind the scenes, we’ve been working hard to develop safety protocols in line with Government guidelines and informed by our recently reopened cinemas across Europe.

“The safety of those who work and visit our sites is paramount and we’ve therefore taken the time to ensure protocols and staff training are in line with the latest guidance ahead of opening.”