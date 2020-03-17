Cineworld and Picturehouse to close all UK cinemas from tomorrow

Cineworld and Picturehouse has announced the closure of all its cinemas across the UK starting from tomorrow.

A statement said the decision was made in light of the current coronavirus (Covid-19) outbreak and recent UK government advice.

Cineworld has two cinemas in Aberdeen – one in Queen’s Links Leisure Park and another in Union Square.

Cineworld Group CEO, Mooky Greidinger said: “At Cineworld and Picturehouse we are committed to providing safe and healthy environments for our employees and guests and have therefore made the difficult decision to close our cinemas in UK and Ireland until further notice.

“We deeply value our cinema-loving customers and have no doubt we will be serving everyone again as soon as possible with a full slate of Hollywood blockbusters and the best of independent films and content.”