Aberdeen churches’ joint effort to ensure those in need don’t go hungry

Four churches in Aberdeen have joined forces to provide food to people in crisis.

St Mary’s Church, Bon Accord Free Church, King’s Community Church and The Mission Church are looking to help tackle food poverty in the Granite City.

King’s Community Church in King Street is leading the project and has also taken over the running of Aberdeen North Foodbank, which collects and delivers food parcels for people in the area.

Each of the churches gives three days of emergency food supplies to individuals with foodbank vouchers.

Vouchers are distributed by community groups – including doctors, and schools – to people who are identified as being in need.

Dr Iain Duthie, the leader of King’s Community Church, said they were eager to work with the other churches to try to alleviate pressure on food poverty across the city.

He said: “King’s Community Church is delighted to take on the running of foodbank for Aberdeen North.

“As a church we are committed to reaching out to our community and this gives us a further opportunity to serve our city.

“We are extremely pleased to partner with St Mary’s Church, Bon Accord Free Church and the Mission Church and we look forward to working closely with each of them to ensure local people in crisis don’t go hungry.”

The part-nering of the churches to tackle local food poverty in Aberdeen North comes at a time when latest statistics show that national demand for foodbank parcels has risen significantly.

Between April and September this year, 76,764 three-day emergency food supplies were given out in Scotland – a 20% increase from the same period in 2016.

Katie Leslie, a volunteer at the foodbank, said it was rewarding to be involved.

She said: “Quite often people come in just for a chat and being able to listen to someone that needs company and support is so rewarding and worthwhile.

“I had a lady come in needing a food parcel for herself as all her income went towards feeding her children.

“It showed that even in their time of need people are still so selfless in caring for others first.”