North-east church thanks public for donations

A north-east church has thanked members of the public for their donations.

In a statement, the Catalyst Vineyard Church in Laurencekirk said: “Thank you to each and every one of you who have donated to our storehouse ministry, you are helping to make a huge difference.

“We collect non-perishable food items and toiletries for the people in need in our community.

“Donations can be made every Monday between 2pm and 3pm at the Scotmid car park in Laurencekirk, look out for our van.

“We also have a donations bin inside both the Co-op and Scotmid stores in Laurencekirk.

“Please, if you are already making a trip to the shops and are able to purchase some extra items for people in need, we would gratefully appreciate your donations.”

To prevent the spread of Covid-19, the church has suspended all services and midweek meetings until further notice.

Instead, anyone wishing to attend a service can do so via livestream every Sunday at 11am.

