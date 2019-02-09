Aberdeen church looks at possible move to AECC

A church could be set to move into the Aberdeen Exhibition and Conference Centre site.

Aberdeen City Council is in talks with organisations regarding the current AECC site in Bridge of Don – which is to be replaced by The Event Complex Aberdeen (TECA).

The King’s Community Church, based on King Street, has expressed interest in moving into the area where the AECC sits now.

The £333 million TECA development in Bucksburn is expected to be completed on track and is scheduled to open this summer.

The site in Bridge of Don currently comprises of two buildings, including the larger BHGE arena.

It is unclear whether third parties looking to take over the lease of the AECC would move into the existing buildings or if they would be demolished and then rebuilt.

Adom Otoo, office manager for King’s Community Church, said: “We’re excited at the possibility of the AECC being a potential option.”

Keep up to date with the latest news with The Evening Express newsletter

The church hosts services on a Sunday and also puts on a number of activities, including youth weekends, information evenings and dedicated night-time prayer and worship services.

The King’s Community Church began in 1951 with a small informal gathering, and after growing considerably, the congregation moved into premises on King Street in 1969, where it remains today.

An Aberdeen City Council spokesman said: “We are in confidential discussions with third parties at present and we are looking at all potential options for the future of the AECC site”.

It is not known when a decision may be taken, as talks continue between the local authority and organisations. TECA is being built by construction company Henry Boot, in partnership with Aberdeen City Council.

The BHGE arena has a maximum capacity of 8,500, with TECA raising this to 12,500.

There will also be two hotels on site.