Christopher Stuchbury: Family pay tribute to ‘much adored’ passenger killed in Stonehaven train crash

The third victim of Stonehaven’s train crash has been named as 62-year-old Christopher Stuchbury.

Mr Stuchbury, from Aberdeen, also had family in Burghead, Moray.

He was a passenger aboard the service yesterday morning.

Train driver Brett McCullough and conductor Donald Dinnie have been confirmed as the two other victims of the incident.

Six people were treated in hospital for minor injuries.

Tonight his family paid tribute, a statement released by them said: “Chris was a much adored husband, son, dad, stepdad, grandad, brother and uncle and was a treasured and loved friend to many, including the Targe Towing Team where he was an integral and valued member of staff.

“He also volunteered at Roxburghe House in Aberdeen during his spare time which he thoroughly enjoyed doing.”

The RMT union said that confirmation of the three deaths, including one of its conductor members, was “the most dreadful news”.

Senior assistant general secretary Mick Lynch added the union’s thoughts “were with the families, colleagues and friends of those who have lost their lives in this tragedy.”

He added: “The facts behind this ‎incident will need to be established in due course but at this stage we are focused on support and assistance and our thoughts are with all those impacted by this tragedy.”

The Queen also sent a message of condolence following the crash, and asked people to “join me in sending our thoughts and prayers to the families of those who have died and those who have been injured”.