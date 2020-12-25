Christmas wishes from north-east community leaders

Community leaders and some well-known figures have passed on their festive wishes to people across the north-east.

This year has been tough for the region as it continues to battle Covid-19 and some of the area’s well-known faces`u have reflected on the year that was 2020 while looking ahead to the next 12 months.

© PRESS AND JOURNAL

Barney Crockett, the Lord Provost of Aberdeen, said: “It has been and continues to be an extremely challenging year for a great many people, and I’m sure there are a lot of folk who will find this Christmas particularly difficult.

“Many will be unable to spend time with their loved ones due to ongoing Covid restrictions but I hope that our residents take some comfort as I do in knowing that we are a hardy bunch, resilient and giving and for anyone who is struggling, particularly over the festive period, please reach out, you are not alone.

“It will be a Christmas like no other, but I hope that everyone will be able to enjoy a little festive cheer and look forward to a better new year.

“Sending you and your loved ones my very best wishes at Christmas time and always.”

© EVENING EXPRESS

Aberdeenshire Provost Bill Howatson said: “Quite simply, the last nine months have tested our very way of life.

“The shadow of the Covid pandemic has challenged the way in which we live, work and play and, in many respects, things will never be quite the same.

“However, the vocabulary of 2020 not only reflects the downside of the past year.

“It also illustrates the emergence of a strong sense of community, of helping others, of adapting to changing circumstances and, in the case of Aberdeenshire Council, a profound determination to carry on as far as possible with “business as usual”.

“As provost of Aberdeenshire, I would commend each and every one of our staff for their dedication and professionalism.

“I would like to take this opportunity to applaud the work of the region’s volunteers and communities who went above and beyond in their humanitarian efforts to provide such valuable support to so many in their time of need.

“Christmas has a special resonance for many of us. It is a time to spend with families and dear ones. However, this year will be especially poignant for a great number of families as so many have lost loved ones.

“It’s easy to get lost in the flurry of activity during the festive period.

“But we should remember how it all started – in a stable in Bethlehem over 2,000 years ago – with the birth of a baby who was to change the world.

“I wish you the best Christmas possible under these profoundly challenging circumstances, and may you get the opportunity to enjoy the beauty and true meaning of the season.”

© Shutterstock Feed

Aberdeen FC manager Derek McInnes said: “In a year like no other, when many of us will be unable to celebrate in the usual way with friends and friends, my wish is for us all to get back to some sort of normality as quickly as possible.

“2020 has been one of the most challenging years most of us will ever face, but I’m proud that during this adversity, Aberdeen Football Club has retaken its place at the heart of the community, supporting our fans and those who needed help through these tough times.

“The challenges facing football have been well documented and we wouldn’t have made it through this year without the magnificent response from our fans. Hopefully, we are now beginning to see some light at the end of the tunnel and I personally can’t wait to welcome the Red Army back to Pittodrie next year.”

On behalf of everyone at the club, I’d like to thank our fans and all those who have supported us on and off the pitch this year and I wish everyone a very merry Christmas and a healthy and happy 2021.”

© EVENING EXPRESS

Bishop of Aberdeen Hugh Gilbert said: “At this time of year, the thoughts of Christians turn to Bethlehem, to the first Christmas and the birth of Jesus.

“This isn’t nostalgia or escapism. It’s a going back together to the source. It’s a return to the roots, be it by ourselves, in our families, with friends, and in church despite the limits.

“The child in the manger is always a new beginning, a great hope in a tiny body, Eternity in time. Just as it is now, Government then was affecting lives: Caesar Augustus was ordering a census.

“Just as now, doors were closed: there was no room at the inn. But Christ was born. He is unstoppable and now he is risen from the dead.

“May we all draw from this unusual Christmas the faith, hope and love to help us carry on, to beat the muddle we are in and move together to a brighter year. May Christ be born afresh in us. An uplifting and comforting Christmas to all.”

© Courtesy NHS Grampian

Professor Caroline Hiscox, Chief Executive of NHS Grampian, said: “I wish everyone a happy and safe Christmas. This has been a very difficult year and I hope you are all able to take some time to rest and recharge.

“Thank you for all your support for the NHS and health & social care by following the guidance to reduce the spread of Covid-19. Please don’t let your guard down, as tricky as that is at this time of year. If you are working over the festive break – as many of our teams in health and social care will be – take care and stay safe.”

© PRESS AND JOURNAL

Chief superintendent George Macdonald from Police Scotland’s north-east division said: “As we march towards the end of what has, in so many ways, been a very busy, challenging and somewhat exceptional year, I wished to pause briefly and reflect.

“The world around us all has obviously changed and has been changed, potentially irrevocably, through the pandemic and this has impacted on almost every strand of our daily lives.

“The commitment of all of my staff throughout this year, regardless of their roles and including volunteers in the form of special constables and youth volunteers, has been exceptional. Much of what we do is not necessarily in the public eye, but I know and have witnessed the contributions that have been made and the selfless efforts that have supported so much and indeed so many.

“The pandemic has required the broad spectrum of partner agencies across the north-east, be they public sector colleagues or services, voluntary sector/groups, the business community and a host of others, to work closer than ever. Collectively there are examples of newly developed solutions and innovation, to previously unknown problems, problems that only a few weeks or months earlier could never have been anticipated. The relationships, which frankly I and many believed were extremely positive and strong before, are now at a level previously never experienced. The genuine desire to look at what we do and how we can jointly improve for the benefit of all the communities we serve has been a real focus for everyone. This is surely a real positive.

“How the public have responded during this year is also of particular mention. Of course we have seen a small minority, for varied and at times complex reasons, who have perhaps not always supported the broader cause, but overwhelmingly the attitude, consideration and efforts of so many people and so many communities across the north-east has been exceptional. There are many positive examples of community-led actions or activity which have been truly humbling. Likewise, there are many individuals and groups who should be commended for what they have done and continue to do to support people and communities the length and breadth of the area.

“From a policing perspective, despite the focus on the pandemic, we have witnessed and responded well to significant crime, horrific major incidents and the type of normal ‘day business’ in our communities and on our roads across the entire area. Respecting my assessment that the policing element of these matters has been positive, I am acutely aware that many will have been personally affected by some of these matters and my thoughts are with all.

“I also recognise from a policing perspective, while we have dealt with many thousands of calls and incidents over the year, inevitably we will not have got everything right all of the time. Our long standing culture of policing in the north-east is one of learning and reflection and if there are areas where we can improve, we will focus on them and strive to provide a better service.

“As we look forward to 2021, perhaps with more than our usual levels of hope, we would all seek improved health, positivity and happiness for the year ahead. Despite the obvious remaining challenges for the new year, there are still many positive things in the pipeline which will support further enhancements in policing and public service in the north-east. I thank the public for their continued support and on a personal level and on behalf of my staff, wish you all well for the festive period and 2021.”