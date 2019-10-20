Volunteers wanted for Aberdeen Christmas food collection

Charities are appealing for volunteers to help with their Christmas food collections in Aberdeen.

The Trussell Trust and FareShare will be collecting food in Tesco stores across Aberdeen to help food banks and community groups assist those in need.

Customers will be encouraged to donate long-life products from November 21 to November 23, with the store adding an extra 20% to contributions.

Emma Revie, chief executive at The Trussell Trust, said: “No one should need a food bank at any time of year – but we know during the lead-up to Christmas our network of food banks see even more people needing help.

“The more people who volunteer, the more food will be collected from generous shoppers, and the better prepared food banks will be to help local people.”

People interested in volunteering can sign up at www.fareshare/tescofoodcollection