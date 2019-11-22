Christmas village kicks off festive season in Aberdeen city centre

Aberdeen city centre has become a winter wonderland as the Christmas village opened to the public.

Visitors turned out in droves to enjoy the attractions at the village on Broad Street and Upperkirkgate.

The public opening yesterday marks the start of Aberdeen’s month of festive events.

Organised by Aberdeen Inspired, Aberdeen City Council and Codona’s, it features a seasonal fun fair, an ice rink, crazy golf and disco tours.

Those brave enough can soar 150ft high into the air with the Blizzard, which is on Upperkirkgate.

Meanwhile, Santa Claus will be welcoming children to his grotto in Marischal College Quadrangle.

Also in the quad is the Christmas In The Quad Market, with an increase in local traders from December 15-24 and extended opening hours.

Other attractions at Broad Street include a silent disco operated by Friends of Anchor, as well as food and drink stalls.

Adrian Watson, chief executive of Aberdeen Inspired, is hoping the market is a success for everyone involved as well as businesses in the city centre.

He said: “This is bigger and better than last year because the feedback from 2018 was exceptional and we are very proud of that.

“We’ve got more than 100 businesses involved this year and this is a great endorsement.

“It is also important that we give people coming to the market the opportunity to see the wider city centre, whether that is the fantastic retail offering, the fine cuisine or the hotels and hospitality.

“This is one of the best Christmas villages in the UK and we are very proud of it.

“I’m very confident everyone will enjoy it.”

It was reported that planning permission had not been sought for the village.

However, the city council said they had no worries about the status of the event, with the necessary requirements being met by organisers.

Aberdeen City Council’s culture spokesperson, Marie Boulton, was at the official opening and said she hopes the village attracts plenty of festive shoppers into the city centre.

She said: “The lights are twinkling, the music is playing and you can smell the food. So we are all ready to see people coming into the city.

“We’ve laid out the village slightly differently so we can accommodate people with wheelchairs and pushchairs.

“What we recognise is that we are not as big as other places and we are not trying to compete with other cities.

“We are trying to give people a unique Aberdeen experience and that certainly comes through in the market in the quad because it is all about local producers and products.

“This is also about driving footfall into the city centre.”

The Christmas Village is open until January 31.