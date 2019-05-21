Aberdeen’s Christmas Village ‘better than last year’

More than 70% of visitors surveyed at Aberdeen’s Christmas Village said it was “better or much better” last year.

The new figures, which will be presented to councillors next week, reveal 72% rated the event as better in 2018, compared to the previous year.

Meanwhile, the event generated an additional £1.2 million for the city, with an average spend per head of £34.79.

The festival was held on the city’s Broad Street for the second year, but with more focus on supporting local traders. A total of 59% of visitors strongly agree they’d like to see the village repeated but they would like to see more stalls, a greater variety of food and a bigger village in future.

Of the 502 visitors who completed the survey, one said there needed to be “more food variety”, going on to state there were “no vegan or vegetarian options available”.

Others said prices need to come down and the event needed to be “bigger” with “more atmosphere”.

But 78% of visitors surveyed rated the event as excellent or good overall.

Organised by Aberdeen Inspired, Aberdeen City Council and Codona’s, the event ran from November 22 until Hogmanay.

German chalets were built in the Marischal College quad, with space for 16 independent stallholders free of charge.

Adrian Watson, chief executive of Aberdeen Inspired, said: “The figures provided suggest the Aberdeen Christmas Village has been accepted and enjoyed by visitors to the city centre.

“Based on previous feedback we increased the overall footprint and built a craft market in Marischal Quad that was well received by the north-east public.

“On the latter, that set us aside from many other large-scale Christmas offerings in the UK.

“We welcome all constructive feedback and understand that Christmas means so many different things for people – and we strenuously try to cater to all tastes with the resource at hand.

“I am encouraged that local businesses generally felt the benefit of having an enhanced Christmas Village on their doorstep, as our raison d’etre as an organisation is to bring footfall and spend into the city centre.”

Members of Aberdeen City Council’s strategic commissioning committee will consider the report’s findings today.