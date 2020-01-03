Here’s when you should leave your real Christmas tree out for collection in Aberdeen

If you’ve had a real Christmas tree this year, no doubt it’s needles are starting to fall and you’re considering putting out for collection – if you haven’t already!

If you live in Aberdeen, the council will collect your tree alongside your garden waste starting next week.

Crews will collect the trees between Monday, January 6 and Friday, January 17.

Residents are asked to leave the items alongside their brown bin on collection day and a garden waste permit is not required.

Households using communal bins are asked to put trees next to the bin.

Anyone living on or south of Beach Boulevard, Justice Street and Union Street will have theirs collected between January 6 and 10.

People who live north of those streets will have the trees picked up between January 13 and January 17.

The festive decorations can be recycled at household waste and recycling centres.

For more information visit the city council website.