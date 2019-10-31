Christmas-themed family show heads to P&J Live

A family show which promises to get people in the mood for Christmas is heading for P&J Live.

The Scottish Kids Show will run on Saturday November 30 and Sunday December 1.

And Santa Claus will also be heading to the performance to make an appearance.

Louise Stewart, head of entertainment at P&J Live, said: “The Scottish Kids Show is hugely popular and a perfect way to warm up for the Christmas season.

“We are looking forward to welcoming families for what will be a day to remember as Christmas gets closer.”

On offer will be live entertainment, games, a variety of sports activities and competitions.

Tickets for the show are on sale now at pandjlive.com