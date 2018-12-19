Christmas shows: Every school featured in Thurdsay’s picture special

This year we’ve sent our photographers out to schools across the north-east to take pictures of Christmas shows.
Here are all the schools featured in Thursday’s supplement:
- Walker Road School
- Crudie Primary School
- Broomhill School
- Muirfield School
- Rosehearty Primary School
- Loirston Primary School
- Culter School
- Crombie School
- Glenbervie School
- Gilcomstoun School
- Skene Square Primary School
- Danestone School
- Kingswells Primary School
- Kingsford Primary School
- Meiklemill School
- Kittybrewster School
- Fraserburgh North School
- Fishermoss Primary School
- Mile End Nursery
- Mile End School
- Stoneywood Primary School
- Kirkhill Primary
- Hazlehead School
- Abbotswell School
- Westhill School
- St Peter’s RC Primary School
- Bramble Brae Primary School
- Holy Family RC School
- Foveran School
- Crimond School
- Forehill Primary School