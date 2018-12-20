Thursday, December 20th 2018 Show Links
Christmas shows: Every school featured in Friday’s picture special

by Callum Main
20/12/2018, 8:00 pm
This year we’ve sent our photographers out to schools across the north-east to take pictures of Christmas shows.

Here are all the schools featured in Friday’s supplement:

  • Braehead School
  • Middleton Park School
  • Portlethen School
  • Milltimber School
  • Kaimhill School
  • Marykirk Primary School
  • Fernielea School
  • Redmyre Primary School
  • King Edward Primary School
  • Glashieburn School
  • Hatton Primary School
  • Sunnybank School
  • St Joseph’s RC School
  • Clerkhill Primary School
  • Scotstown School
  • Rothienorman School
  • Dunnottar School
  • Ferryden Primary School
  • Riverbank School
  • Kintore School
  • Kinellar School
  • Cultercullen School
  • Peterhead Central School
  • Skene School
  • Buchanhaven Primary School
  • Lumsden School
  • Arduthie School
  • Tullos School
  • Seaton School
  • Clatt Primary School
  • Fintry School
