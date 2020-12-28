North-east community larder feeding 300 households every month

Volunteers at a north-east community larder have helped to feed around 300 households every month since the Covid-19 pandemic began.

The Haven, based in Stonehaven’s Market Square, opened as a not-for-profit well being centre in January 2018.

But when the coronavirus pandemic hit, founder Julia Morton transformed the yoga studio into a community larder to help those most vulnerable in the area.

The service gives members of the public access to food and toiletries with no questions asked.

Its shelves are stocked with non-perishable items as well as fresh food nearing its sell-by-date donated by local shops to prevent it from going to waste.

People are also able to swap ingredients from their own cupboards for others and access free sanitary products as part of a project by social enterprise CFINE.

Founder Julia Morton said: “We’ve had around 4,500 visits since we first opened in May and we’ve seen a 40% increase in the past two months.

“I think we’re feeding a minimum of around 300 households every month, whether that’s families of four or five or individuals on their own.”

Volunteers recently launched a crowdfunding campaign to raise £22,000 to cover operational costs for six months.

Julia added: “The funding available was really inconsistent and it was very restricted, so we couldn’t use it for the things we wanted to use it for.

“We applied for more funding but we had to have the crowdfunding as a back up in case we didn’t get it, otherwise we would’ve had to close our doors.

“The crowdfunding was hugely successful and that was largely down to community support from individuals and businesses, as well as donations. It’s been really heartwarming.”

Earlier this month, The Haven moved premises from Market Square to the Stonehaven Community Centre.

Julia said: “Aberdeenshire Council gave us a three-month grace period because that will allow us to have a commercial kitchen.

“We will be using the food waste that we collect from the Co-op and turning that into meals for the community, so it’s really exciting.

“It also means we will get our yoga studio back.”

The Haven recently signed up to the Government’s Kickstart scheme.

The initiative means that employers can offer youngsters aged 16 to 24 who are claiming Universal Credit a six-month work placement.

Julia added: “We want to give meaningful roles to young people, where it’s not just a tick-box exercise.”

Councillor Wendy Agnew, who represents Stonehaven and Lower Deeside, added: “I think The Haven has been a life-saving service for the people who require it during this time, and you wonder what would have happened if we didn’t have a service like this.

“Well done to all of the volunteers.”