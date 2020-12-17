Your guide to festive bin collections, school closures and library opening times in the north-east

Councils across the north-east have confirmed their bin collections, library and school opening hours for this year’s festive period.

Aberdeen City Council

Bin collection

Collections for Friday, December 25 will instead be made on Sunday, December 27.

Collections for Friday, January 1 will now be made on Sunday, January 3.

All other waste collections over the period will take place on the usual collection day, though times may change and the council have advised residents to have their bins out by 7am.

Residents are reminded that all bin collection services will be operating at a reduced level over the festive period so there may be delays in some areas, especially in adverse weather conditions.

Household Waste and Recycling Centres will be open for standard winter opening hours through the festive season except for Christmas Day and New Year’s Day.

Libraries

There are currently seven libraries open in Aberdeen and these are Central, Airyhall, Bridge of Don, Cove, Dyce, Mastrick and Tillydrone.

Libraries will be open until 4pm on December 24 and then reopen on December 29 until December 30 at 5pm.

They will be closed from December 31 to January 4 and will reopen as normal from January 5.

Schools

Aberdeen City schools will close at the end of Friday, December 18 and reopen on Tuesday, January 5.

Aberdeenshire

Bin collection

Collections for Friday, December 25 will instead take place on Monday, December 28.

Collections for Friday, January 1 have been rescheduled for Monday, January 4.

Recycling centres will be closed from 2pm on Thursday, December 24 until 9am on Sunday, December 27 then as normal from Monday, December 28 to Wednesday, December 30.

They will close again from 2pm on Thursday December 31 until 9am on Sunday January 3.

Libraries

All Aberdeenshire libraries will close from 2pm on Thursday, December 24 and will reopen from Tuesday, January 5.

The following click and collect libraries will be open on Thursday, December 24:

Alford Library: 9.30am – 12.30pm

Ballater Library: 10am – 1pm

Banchory Library: 10am – 2pm

Ellon Library: 10am – 2pm (PC Booking 9.30am – 11.15am)

Fraserburgh Library: 12noon – 3pm (PC Booking 10am – 12noon)

Huntly Library: 10am – 1pm

Inverurie Library: 10am – 2pm

Library Headquarters Oldmeldrum: 10am – 1pm

Macduff Library: 10am – 1pm

Peterhead Library: 10am – 2pm

Portlethen Library: 10am – 12noon

Stonehaven Library: 12noon – 2pm

Turriff Library: 9am – 2pm

Westhill Library: 10am – 12pm

Schools

Aberdeenshire schools will close on Friday December 18 and reopen on Tuesday January 5.

Moray

Bin collection

Collections of residual waste and recycling will continue three-weekly over the festive period.

Household collections of garden and food waste will not be carried out from Monday, December 21 for 2 weeks. Collections will resume on Monday, January 4.

Waste collections due to take place in Lossiemouth, Forres and Cullen on Friday, December 25 will be carried out on Tuesday, December 22, Wednesday, December 23 and Thursday, December 24 respectively.

Collections due to be made in Drummuir, Buckie, Urquhart and Elgin on Friday, January 1 will take place on Monday, December 28, Tuesday December 29, Wednesday, December 30 and Thursday, December 31 respectively.

Libraries

All libraries will be closed between Thursday, December 24 until Monday, January 4.

Only Elgin library will be on Thursday, December 24 between 10am and 12.30pm for order and collect.

Schools

Moray schools will close at the end of Friday, December 18 and reopen on Tuesday, January 5.

Angus

Bin collection

Food waste will be collected on Monday, December 28 and general waste will be collected on Tuesday, December 29.

Food waste will be picked up on Monday, January 4 and recycling will be collected on Tuesday, January 5.

Libraries

Angus libraries will be operate normal opening hours on Thursday, December 24 and will be closed from Friday, December 25 until Sunday, December 27.

They will operate normal opening hours between Monday, December 28 and Thursday, December 31 before closing between Friday, January 1 and Sunday, January 3.

Libraries in Angus will return to normal opening hours from Monday, January 4.

Schools

Schools in Angus will close at the end of Wednesday, December 23 and reopen on Wednesday, January 6.