Christmas lights committee appeals for support ahead of north-east event

The organisers of a Christmas lights switch-on event have appealed for residents of a north-east town to help spread some festive cheer after the event was cancelled.

The Ellon festive lights switch-on, which was due to take place at the end of November, was cancelled by the town’s community council and Christmas lights committee due to Covid-19 restrictions.

Last year, the switch-on was complete with a bustling craft fayre, festive market and a parade, while Prince and Princess Jack Crighton and Ella Stephen from Auchterellon School got to switch on the lights.

Residents enjoying a fire performance at a previous Christmas event

Although the event won’t go ahead in its traditional format, the committee came up with a new lights switch-on idea.The group is now appealing for residents to get involved and spread some Christmas cheer from the comfort of their own homes.

Julianna Gorska, chair of the Ellon Christmas lights committee, said: “The main event is called Together Ellon Lights Up which will take place on November 28 at 5pm.

“The idea is that everybody can light up their own house at the same time as we switch on the street lights in the centre of Ellon.

“Rather than people congregating down there, everybody is safe inside their own houses.

“We’re hoping that people will put up their Christmas trees, the lights for the house and maybe a few people will go that bit extra and decorate their gardens.

“We’ll have pipers going around Ellon when the lights go on at 5pm and there will also be drones taking photos and videos from the sky.”

Ellon residents can also pay a £5 entry fee to decorate their house and be in with the chance of winning £50 in cash.

Julianna added: “This year because we don’t have a parade, the prince and princess will be switching on the lights and judging the competition for the best-decorated houses.

“Alongside that, we’ve got an Ellon elf advent calendar drop-off in the last week of November.

“People can pay to have an elf come round to their house to drop off a calendar and he or she will also take your letter to Santa away.

“We’ve also got the Ellon Santa doorstep visit which will run throughout December. Santa will come round to the house, have a chat and also hand over a present.

“All the money raised from the events will be split evenly among the three primary schools in Ellon.

“The schools have really struggled this year because they haven’t had the fares or the fundraising opportunities that they would usually have so it’s important we support them.”

To find out more, or to buy tickets for one of the events, go to www.facebook.com/EllonChristmaslightsday