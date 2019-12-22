Christmas day menu revealed for prisoners at HMP Grampian

Inmates at a north-east prison will be tucking into an array of festive meals in the next few days.

Prisoners at HMP Grampian in Peterhead are to be served a variety of dishes with Lorne sausage rolls, chicken Balmoral and sticky chocolate and orange gateau being served on Christmas day.

Other choices for December 25 include Quorn sausage rolls, fruit yoghurt and mushroom and stilton wellington.

On New Year’s Day prisoners at the £150 million facility will be offered cheeseburgers, chicken pie and trifle.

Halal and Kosher options are also both available to inmates.

A Scottish Prison Service spokeswoman said: “Over the festive period, we offer menus which balances tradition with suitable nutritional content.

“The meals comply with the guidelines of the Food Standards Agency and are produced within the catering budget.”