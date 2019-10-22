Christmas comes early to Aberdeen with Jagerhaus set to open THIS weekend

It’s not even Halloween yet but it’s beginning to look a lot like Christmas in Aberdeen.

At least outside Union Square it is anyway.

Work on the annual Jagerhaus is under way, with main elements of the structure, as well as small huts, already on site ahead of it’s official opening on Saturday.

The German-themed bar, which sells traditional Christmas food and drink, will be open every day from 11am until 10pm until January 4.

Meanwhile, the first lorry loads of material required to build the Christmas market in Marischal College’s quad have also arrived.

A section of the paved area on Broad Street was closed yesterday for unloading, with the first wooden frames taking shape inside the council headquarters.