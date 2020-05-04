Christmas comes early for north-east town

Christmas will come early for residents of a north-east town when Santa Claus visits to collect donations for vulnerable people.

Ellon Round Table has organised for Father Christmas to do a tour of Ellon on his sleigh, and is appealing for the public to leave non-perishable items for him to pick up on his travels.

The tour is usually a staple of Christmas time in the town, but Santa will make an out-of-season visit from Thursday to drum up support for the local community in light of the Covid-19 pandemic.

Ellon Round Table member George Stewart, who normally helps organise the traditional winter event, thought the time was right to do something for the community.

He said: “We’re one of nearly 400 Round Tables in the UK. We are part of a big movement which has always worked to give back to the local community.

“As a group we’re always looking to try and help so we had a think about what we could do.

“We usually take Santa and the sleigh out at Christmas, which helps to spread some cheer. We figured it would be a fun idea to try to take him out to lift spirits during this difficult time, so Santa will be wearing his Hawaiian shirt, shorts and flip flops during his visit.

“We’ve asked the public to put non-perishable items in a carrier bag and put it at the end of their driveway or the bottom of their garden path. We’ll then come around and collect them.”

Donations collected during the visit will go directly towards The Trussell Trust and local churches in Ellon.

Ellon residents will be able to track Santa’s progress via GPS, which will be made available nearer the time.

George added: “This is the first time we’ve ever had an event this early, but usually we get a big response in the winter time. We raised just shy of £6,000 last Christmas. We collect cash, knock on doors, hand out sweets and normally have a chat with people at their doors.

“Obviously, given the current circumstances, we’ve had to make some changes. There’s usually around 20 to 25 people out helping, but we’re reducing that to four people. We’ll have a driver, Santa, a helper and someone picking up the bags on the street.

“We’ve also asked if anyone wants to give Santa a wave they’ll have to do it from inside their house.”

To find out more about Santa’s visit, go to facebook.com/EllonRoundTable/

