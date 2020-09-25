Christmas comes early for Aberdeen shoppers as John Lewis launches festive shop

Christmas cheer is being spread early in Aberdeen as John Lewis has launched their annual festive shop.

The department store has reacted to a tough year for the country by attempting to bring joy to residents of the city.

Located on the ground floor of the shop is an eye-catching display of Christmas trees, decorations and plenty of glitter and gold.

There are seven themes to the decorations, each one linked to famous art styles, including impressionism and Bloomsbury.

Shop manager Jamie Wishart highlighted how demand for Christmas products had led to the shop being launched earlier than usual.

He said: “We’ve just launched the shop today and it really is looking quite excellent at the moment and I feel everyone can do with a bit of Christmas cheer.

“It has been opened a bit earlier than usual but this is due to the customer response.

“We noticed that customers were shopping online for Christmas products and we decided to launch it to meet their demand.

“There are seven Christmas trees decorated in seven different styles and they really are show-stopping.

“We’ve even sold our first couple boxes of crackers as well which is great.”

The seven trees represent seven different periods of art and include Art of Japan, Renaissance and Art Noveau.

The shop is available to visit during John Lewis opening hours of 10am until 5pm, although they will be increased to 9am until 6pm next month.

It took three days for staff at the shop to put the display together, and it has already been praised by customers.

Jamie said: “It’s been a tough year for everyone so its good to have a reason to celebrate and of course no one does Christmas quite as good as John Lewis.

“I look forward to welcoming customers into the shop to see the wonderful display.

“We’ve had overwhelmingly positive feedback from customers so far, and some comments about it being Christmas already.”