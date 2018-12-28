Christmas babies given first stockings at Aberdeen Maternity Hospital

A north-east group has given babies in Aberdeen Maternity Hospital’s neonatal unit their first stockings.

Friends of the Neonatal Unit, previously known as Friends of the Special Nursery, organised a fundraiser to buy gifts to fill stockings for babies who spent their first Christmas in the hospital.

The group raised £2,336.81 towards the initiative, smashing its original target of £2,000, with 100 north-east residents digging deep to contribute.

A spokeswoman for Friends of the Neonatal Unit thanked everyone who donated to the fundraiser and added the extra money raised went towards gifts for big brothers and sisters.

Gifts in the stockings included toys such as knitted teddy bears, Christmas prints of babies’ feet dressed up as Rudolph, mistletoe and Christmas trees, as well as keepsake pictures of babies with Santa hats and stockings.

A Christmas skate party held at the Beach Leisure Centre on December 23 also added a further £150 to the campaign.