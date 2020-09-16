Chris Ramsey announces Aberdeen gig as part of rescheduled 2020 tour

Comedian Chris Ramsey has announced he has added an Aberdeen show to his rescheduled 2020 tour.

The comic confirmed on Twitter he will be heading to the Music Hall on February 26 2021.

In a tweet this morning, he announced his rescheduled tour, alongside 14 extra dates.

He said: “All my 2020 dates have now been rescheduled and some new dates have been added.

“Venues and ticket agents will be in touch with all ticket holders to transfer your tickets to the new date.

“Look forward to seeing you on the road in 2021.”

Tickets for the new dates go sale at 10am on Friday.

As well as being a well-known stand-up, he is also the co-host of massively popular Sh**ged, Married Annoyed podcast with wife Rosie.

He also appeared on the last series of Strictly Come Dancing, partnering with professional Karen and making it to through 12 weeks of the BBC show.