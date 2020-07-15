Chris Moyles’ Radio X listeners raise £1,000 for north-east man’s beer fund

A north-east man who lost one of his jobs has been overwhelmed after radio listeners raised more than £1,000 for his beer fund.

Barry Pirie, from Stonehaven, text in to Chris Moyles’ Radio X show saying he couldn’t afford to go for a pint after losing his job.

The text said “dying for a pint but lost one of my jobs so only on 16 hours a week. I can’t afford it, I secretly hope it rains today. Big Baz in Stonehaven”.

Following a shout out from the DJ, more than 150 listeners from around the world responded by donating to a gofundme page – The Big Baz Beer Fund – raising £1,000 in just eight hours.

Chris Moyles himself donated £10, with news presenter Dominic Byrne donating £25.

Speaking to host Chris Moyles’ on air, Barry thanked listeners, saying “it’s not just about beer anymore” adding the money is the equivalent to two months’ wages and will help pay for food and his daughter’s dance classes.

Barry said: “Can I just say to everyone who put in even a fiver, you have no idea. It’s not just about beer anymore.

“That’s two months’ wages for me, on this job. Yeah, like, massive, like my food, all my daughter’s dancing and stuff, not that it’s expensive, it’s like £12 a week but everything – all the little things that don’t help.

“Next month’s just going to be so much easier. […] Thanks so much, honestly, thank you.”

One of the donors, a man from Canada, even had a connection to the town.

Donating £5, Kyle McKenzie said he proposed at Dunnottar Castle, with a stranger afterwards buying him a round.

Visit the GoFundMe Page here