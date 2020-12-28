Chiropractor lodges plans to convert north-east garage into office space

A chiropractor has lodged plans to convert a garage in a north-east town into a new office space.

Inverurie Chiropractic Clinic proposes to convert the existing building, which is located on North Street in the town, into offices.

Under the plans, which are currently being considered by council officers, the garage and the main building frontage would be re-cladded.

If approved, doors and windows would also be replaced, while internal insulation would be added to the walls and flooring of the building.

The exterior would also be matched to that of the main building.

A decision on the application is expected to be made in the coming weeks.