Chinese oil firm announces new discovery in North Sea

by Mark Lammey
29/01/2019, 8:38 am Updated: 29/01/2019, 8:39 am
Cnooc made the discovery
Chinese oil company Cnooc today announced a new discovery in the UK central North Sea.

The Glengorm exploration well – in licence P2215 – was drilled to a depth of more than 16,000ft and uncovered gas and condensate.

Project partner Total E&P UK estimated the field’s resources at close to 250 million barrels of oil equivalent.

Glengorm is located close to existing installations operated by Total, including the Elgin-Franklin platform and the Culzean project, which will achieve first gas this year.

