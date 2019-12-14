Chinese honour for Aberdeen University zoologist

An academy has received the highest honour that can be given to a scientist in China.

Professor John Speakman from Aberdeen University has been elected as a foreign ‘Academician’ in the Chinese National Academy of Sciences – the first ever from a Scottish institution to be chosen.

The lifelong honour is given to scientists who have made significant achievements in various fields.

Election to the Chinese Academy of Sciences happens every two years, and to be elected, scientists need five existing Chinese fellows supporting them.

A secret ballot is also held to determine if 66% of the membership approve the election.

There are currently only 108 foreign fellows, and only seven from the United Kingdom.

Prof Speakman, who is chair of zoology at Aberdeen University, said: “I am incredibly honoured to have been elected as an Academician of the Chinese National Academy.

“Awards like this only come about because of a history of strong research productivity and I am lucky to have a fantastic research team both in Aberdeen and in China.

“I am really grateful to all of them for getting me to a position where this was possible.”