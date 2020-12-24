Chimneys and cooking most likely causes of Christmas Day fires, figures show

Cosy evenings gathered round the fireplace and mishaps in the kitchen have caused the most Christmas Day call-outs for fire crews, new figures show.

Over the last five Christmases, teams across the north-east have received 17 call-outs and a further 41 false alarms.

The Scottish Fire And Rescue Service (SFRS) figures have prompted a fresh warning for people to take care during the festive season.

In total, crews have been called to seven kitchen fires and one chimney fire on the four December 25s between 2015-19.

Ali Perry, SFRS deputy assistant chief officer, said: “Every year we see an increase in the risk of fire in the home during the festive season and we want to support families across Scotland to stay safe at this time of year.

“One death because of a fire in the home is one too many and the aftermath of a fire can be absolutely devastating for those affected.

“That’s why we are reaching out to every community in Scotland this winter – please follow our advice and guidance to help us keep you safe and help us reach the most vulnerable and elderly people in our society.

“We want everyone to remember this Christmas and New Year for all the right reasons.”

Of the 41 emergency incidents logged, there were 14 in Aberdeen, 12 in Aberdeenshire and six in Moray.

And while the numbers did dip to a low in 2017, they have increased every year since.

Aberdeen Central MSP Kevin Stewart added: “Festivities this year are obviously going to be very different in so many ways, but the danger of fires will remain a constant and sadly we’ve seen the number of Christmas fires increase over the past few years.

“It’s a time of year that we see more candles lit, more electricals plugged in and more food on the hob so please remember to remain vigilant and make sure we are extra cautious about fire safety to make the job of our fire service that bit easier this year.”