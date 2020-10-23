Child’s motorised quad bike stolen from north-east town

A child’s quad bike has been stolen from the Inverurie area.

Thieves took the Yahama 50cc YZF from the Thainstone area at about 10pm on Saturday.

The bike is mostly silver with a blue panel and a black seat.

It has distinctive green throttle and handlebar grips.

Police are urging anybody who was in the area at the time, has information to the theft or that could have been offered a quad bike of a similar description to contact 101 or Crimestoppers quoting reference number CF0236571020.