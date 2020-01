A national children’s charity is offering free entry to Aberdeen’s Kiltwalk event if walkers pledge to take part for them.

Aberlour Child Care Trust provides lifeline support to vulnerable kids, young people and their families across Scotland.

Now they are urging budding participants in the Kiltwalk to raise money for their service.

Anyone who pledges to be sponsored at £100 can benefit from free entry up to Friday January 31.

Contact Aberlour to find out more about this scheme.

Keep up to date with the latest news with The Evening Express newsletter