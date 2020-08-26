Children’s charity offers advice to north-east parents to help protect them online

The internet provides great opportunities for children and young people to play, create, learn and connect and, during lockdown, it became a lifeline for many.

But it also comes with its risks; young people can become overwhelmed by the pressure to keep up with friends on social media and gaming sites. These platforms can also provide a gateway for people looking to contact children for the purpose of exploiting them.

We know that as a parent or carer, it can be difficult to understand your child’s online world and know how to keep them safe. The most important thing to do is to have regular and open conversations with your child about how they spend their time online and who they are interacting with.

We’ve teamed up with O2 to provide free online workshops to help parents understand the apps and social media sites their children are using and how to help keep them safe.

Previously, our workshops were presented in person but due to the pandemic they have all been moved online. In the webinars, an experienced member of NSPCC staff provides advice and tips, and signposts to free resources and extra support.

If you feel like your child is spending too much time on digital devices, you could set up a family agreement and create some rules about the length of time and what is okay to do while they are online. For example, you could ask them to check with you before downloading a new app or make sure they are not accepting friend requests from people they do not know.

Many children have their own devices, which means they can be available to be contacted online at any time. It’s important they know that’s it’s okay to switch off their device or turn off notifications if being online isn’t making them feel good.

Some apps, like Instagram, have features that let you silence notifications for a set period of time. When the time is up, notifications will return to their normal settings without you having to reset them.

Our pre-recorded webinars can be joined by visiting https://bit.ly/3fCMygi or you can email parentsworkshops@nspcc.org.uk if you’d like to organise a 30 minute live workshop on behalf of a group.

Parents can get further support from www.net-aware.org.uk/ which is an NSPCC and O2 resource designed to give parents and children information on the latest social media sites, apps and games.