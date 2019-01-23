Childline in plea for more volunteers in north-east

A Childline volunteer in the north-east has called for more people to join the charity.

Linda Stephen was recently awarded a British Empire Medal for her nine years voluntary work with the organisation.

The 64-year-old has called on more people to get involved with the Aberdeen base to help children who might be dealing with a range of problems including bullying, self-harm and suicide.

She said: “Receiving the award was very unexpected and is quite humbling. I am very grateful to be nominated but I don’t feel I deserve it because there are many committed volunteers who do lots of great work.

“The important thing for me is that young people know about the Childline service so if this award raises Childline’s profile then that’s brilliant.

“I see the award as being more of a recognition for the whole Aberdeen Childline base, volunteers and staff.

“Volunteering for Childline is very rewarding in a few ways. You are there for children and young people who need someone to listen to them.

“It is sad there is so much anxiety and depression among young people – that seems to be very common just now – so it’s vital that Childline is there for young people.”

Anyone interested in volunteering with the charity can visit bit.ly/2hCVjfz