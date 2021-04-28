Children’s charity holding online assemblies for youngsters to reach schools during pandemic

This week, with more restrictions easing and most children and young people back at school, it feels like there is certainly some light at the end of the tunnel.

Schools are a place where children can thrive, learn and create meaningful connections with those around them.

It’s also a place where they can interact with teachers and other adults and services

that play a vital role in keeping them safe and look out for their wellbeing.

If these connections are lost and children are out of sight, the risk of harm, abuse, neglect and a negative impact on mental health increases for some children.

Before the pandemic, our staff and volunteers tried to visit every primary school in Scotland every two years, delivering our ‘Speak out Stay safe’ interactive assemblies and workshops.

These sessions help children to understand, in an accessible and age-appropriate way, how to recognise different forms of abuse and empower them to speak out if they need to.

However, due to social distancing measures in place, we have been unable to visit schools since March last year.

Instead, we have created a 30-minute online assembly which we are offering to all primary schools in the UK, along with supporting teaching materials with classroom activities.

The online assemblies, hosted by Ant and Dec, are available for primary school teachers to download.

The resource packs provided are a great starting point for staff to discuss with pupils how to recognise and speak out about any worries they may have.

When schools returned for the Autumn term last year, more than 170 schools signed up for the virtual programme, reaching more than 32,000 children.

Our aim is to reach all primary schools in Scotland, and I would encourage all schools to register. It is so important that every child knows who they can turn to if they need help and support.

For more information or to sign-up your school for an assembly, visit www.nspcc.org.uk/speakout

Adults concerned about a child can contact the NSPCC helpline seven days a week on 0808 800 5000, or email help@nspcc.org.uk.

Children can call Childline on 0800 1111 or they can get in touch via the Childline site.