Children’s charity expands services to help those with a disability into the north-east

Aberlour Children’s Charity is opening a new short breaks facility to support local families in the north-east.

Working in partnership with Aberdeen City Council and the Grampian Autistic Society, a newly refurbished centre in Kaimhill will be available to children living with a disability.

The service, Aberlour Options – gives children a chance to develop new skills while simultaneously giving families a chance to recharge and will operate alongside their existing services in Bucksburn.

Service manager, Sarah Calder from Aberlour said: “We’re delighted to work with the Children and Families team at Aberdeen City Council and Grampian Autistic Society, and together use our knowledge and expertise to provide the best care and support plans that we can for each family.”

“We know that when it comes to supporting a child with a disability, the whole family needs to be involved. That’s why our new partnership takes a whole-family approach, looking after the emotional wellbeing of both parents and siblings, so the child can thrive within their homes.”

During the rebuilding, Aberlour staff consulted with parents and families so they could have their say in adding subtle details to ensure that the building meets the individual needs of the children and young people using the service.

One parent whose children use the service but preferred to remain anonymous said: “Aberlour not only gives us respite but 100% peace of mind.

“We are provided with an excellent service and genuine care. Aberlour know and treat our boys as individuals, we are truly grateful for this.”

A collaborative effort between the charity, Aberdeen City Council and the Grampian Autistic Society, councillor M Taqueer Malik added: “The delivery of high-quality care and support is critical to ensuring children are supported within their family network while also maximising the life opportunities for the whole family.”