Children’s charity Charlie House launches online Christmas auction

More than £6,000 has already been raised for a north-east children’s charity after the launch of its Christmas auction.

Aberdeen-based Charlie House, which supports babies, children and young people with complex disabilities and/or life-limiting conditions and their families, launched its Christmas fundraising auction on Tuesday evening (DEC1) and so far, it has already raised more than £6,000.

This week would have seen its annual Big Build Ball take place, however it had to be cancelled due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Usually part of the night involves a live auction as well as a silent one conducted via tablets given out to each of the tables, which is a big fundraiser for the charity.

Each of the items included in the auction has been donated to the charity or sponsored.

It continues to have new items added, and so far includes items such as a luxury staycation for two, Royal Deeside Four Ball, artwork, whisky, flowers for a year, jewellery, dance lessons, hampers, handbags and more.

One of the new prizes will include a Mulberry bag and matching purse.

All of the money raised from the auction will go directly towards the charity

Kirsty Walker, fundraising co-ordinator for Charlie House, said: “This weekend should have been our annual Big Build Ball with live auction, which was scheduled to take place at TECA on the 6th December, so we wanted to recreate the exciting Christmas auction as best as we could.

“Our virtual Christmas auction, which is supported by BID In, will give people the opportunity to win some fantastic prizes just in time for Christmas which include overnight breaks, food vouchers, pampering treatments, artwork, whisky and opportunities to visit the sold-out magical Santa’s Workshop at the Bon Accord including a special Christmas Eve visit. This is definitely the perfect opportunity for Christmas shopping with a conscience!”

“The auction only launched on Tuesday evening and to date has already raised thousands of pounds for Charlie House.

“We are still being generously gifted items so new prizes will continue to feature this week including a beautiful Mulberry bag and matching purse!

“Every item has either been donated or sponsored which means that every single penny raised via the auction will enable us to continue our work and to support babies, children and young people with complex disabilities and life-limiting conditions, and their families, in the north-east. We wish everyone bidding the very best of luck!”

The auction will close at 9pm on Sunday, December 13, and can be accessed online at http://www.charliehouse.auction/

Anyone who would like to donate a prize to the auction is asked to contact fundraise@charliehouse.org.uk or call the team on 01224 313333.