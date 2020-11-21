Children’s charity and toy shop team up to bring Christmas to north-east kids in hospital

A north-east children’s charity is teaming up with a toy shop to brighten up Christmas for sick children this year.

The Archie Foundation has created a wish list of toys for youngsters at the Royal Aberdeen Children’s Hospital, which can be bought from Strachans of Inverurie.

It is hoped the initiative will encourage people to support the charity by donating a toy compliant with safety regulations, while also boosting a local business.

The presents are distributed among the kids and families who are spending Christmas in the hospital.

Emily Findlay, community fundraising officer for Archie, said: “We are so excited to be supporting local and encouraging people to donate Christmas presents to RACH though Strachans Inverurie.

“The store will have a donation box and list of toys to choose from, and they will then pass the gifts to Archie.

“We would love if individuals who are wanting to gift to the children’s hospital this year would buy through this fantastic local store.

“It also ensures that the toys and gifts we receive this year are Covid compliant, and are perfect for the babies, children and teens we have on our wards.

“All you need to do is pop into the store, pick a toy or two on our Archie toy list and drop it in Strachans donation box. It’s super simple.”

Jack Strachan, manager of Strachans, said he was delighted to have partnered with The Archie Foundation.

He added: “This cause is so close to our hearts and we hope we can do our small part to make Christmas as magical as possible for families in the children’s hospital.”

Coronavirus has hit The Archie Foundation, like many other charities, badly – with many of their planned fundraising events cancelled throughout the year.

The toy donation scheme is part of an effort to keep helping children and their families despite the current restrictions.

To keep much-needed donations coming in, the charity has also set up a text-to-donate number. Supporters can text ARCHIEXMAS, plus their donation amount, to 70450. The terms and conditions can be found on the Archie Grampian Facebook page.