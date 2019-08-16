Children’s books hidden across north-east for young readers to find

Children’s books are being hidden in secret locations across the north-east for young readers to find.

Look For A Book is a UK-wide initiative that involves kids’ books being left in neighbourhoods as part of a treasure hunt.

The Scottish group was created by Tanya Lewis on Facebook and has more than 8,000 followers.

Lauren Martin, who lives in Portlethen, will be launching the Look For A Book initative in Portlethen and surrounding areas at the town’s gala day tomorrow.

Lauren, an early years manager and representative for Usborne Books, said: “These both combine my passion for children’s learning.

“I see the effects that tablets, TVs etc are having on children and would really love to encourage them away from too much screen time.

“The initiative started down in England and I thought it was something our community needs.

“I hope it will be a great way to bring communities together, create some excitement and a buzz.

“It’s something that’s free so everyone, regardless of their circumstances, can join in.

“It’s a great way to get the children outside, it’s kind of like an old school treasure hunt and has the added benefits of someone enjoying a lovely story then hiding the book again for someone else to enjoy.”

Books have also been hidden in locations across Bridge of Don and Fraserburgh.

Mum Morag Allan, who has been taking part in the project, said: “My children have all left school so I decided to clear out a bunch of their books and take part in this initiative.

“We always had a great time reading with our kids and listening to stories on long journeys and it’s great to encourage the next generation to enjoy books too.

“It has been lovely seeing the delight at finding a book on the pictures posted on the page too.”