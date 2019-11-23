Children’s author to give talk in Aberdeen

A children’s author is to visit Aberdeen next month as part of a book tour.

Alexander McCabe, author of The Christmas Present, a children’s story that is aimed to help parents spread the magic of the festive season, will come to WH Smith in the Bon Accord Centre on December 8.

The event has been organised as part of a tour to celebrate Book Week Scotland, which took place between November 18 and today.

His book follows the concept of each child having their own dedicated elf who faces the threat of being banished to the South Pole if they stop believing in Santa.

The author said: “From the very moment we are born, we are each allocated an elf.

“The Christmas Present tells the story of nine-year-old Gabriel, who is feeling isolated during Christmas and struggling to believe in Santa.

“Now his elf, Gabriel, with the help of Gladys the Reindeer, must show him what is truly important this festive season.

“I look forward to sharing the story – and a little bit of magic – over the next couple of months on the book tour.

“I hope to see lots of children excited to hear about their very own elf and to read the story for themselves this Christmas.”