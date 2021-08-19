Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape.
Children to honour ‘road safety heroes’ in 13th annual design a banner contest

By Ross Hempseed
19/08/2021, 12:22 pm
Schools across Aberdeen are being invited to join a banner-making competition honouring the work of road safety professionals in the run up to Road Safety Week.

Recognition Express North Scotland have teamed up with road safety charity, Brake, to launch the ‘design a road safety banner’ competition to help promote road safety awareness.

The competition, which has been running for 13 years, has chosen the theme of “road safety heroes” and invites children aged four to 11 to submit colourful and creative designs.

The winning design will be displayed on banners throughout Road Safety Week which takes place 15-21 November.

The winning designer will also receive a coveted trophy to mark their achievement.

‘This year we’re thrilled to celebrate road safety heroes’

Chris Masters, managing director of Recognition Express said: “Road Safety Week aims to inspire thousands of schools, organisations and communities to take action and promote road safety awareness during the week and beyond and it is a privilege to be involved.

“Our competition is a fantastic opportunity to engage primary school children and help establish good road safety sense for years to come.

“Our design a road safety banner competition has become a fixture in the calendar of many local schools. We are always impressed by the creativity and quality of the designs sent in each year and look forward to seeing more entries than ever before.”

Road Safety Week 2021 is an opportunity to honour road safety professionals that make roads safer for the public.

The event also promotes road safety awareness and how people can take responsibility for their own safety and the safety of others.

Transport Scotland in 2020 revealed that the north-east ranked the second worst region for road deaths in Scotland with 19 in 2019 with the worst being Highlands and Islands with 26 deaths.

Katie Shephard, spokeswoman for Brake, says: “Brake is delighted to partner with Recognition Express for the 13th year running to support their banner competition.

“Road Safety Week is an important week in our calendar to engage people with the topic of road safety and this year we’re thrilled to celebrate road safety heroes working to keep our roads safe.

“We look forward to seeing the creative banners designed by children to promote this important message.”