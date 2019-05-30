Children sexually abused at Aberdeen orphanage

A child abuse inquiry has found that children did suffer sexual abuse at an Aberdeen orphanage run by nuns.

The Scottish Child Abuse Inquiry has now published its findings into the children’s home operated by the Sisters of Nazareth (SoN) between 1933 and 1984.

The probe centred on residential homes, focusing on the care provided at facilities in Aberdeen, Cardonald, Lasswade and Kilmarnock.

There were 270 civil actions – 117 of them relating to Aberdeen – and records of 113 police investigations.

Lady Smith, chair of the Scottish Child Abuse Inquiry, said today: “The Nazareth Houses in Scotland were, for many children, places of fear, hostility and confusion, places where children were physically abused and emotionally degraded with impunity.

“There was sexual abuse of children which, in some instances, reached levels of the utmost depravity. Children in need of kind, warm, loving care and comfort did not find it. Children were deprived of compassion, dignity, care and comfort.

“It was suggested in evidence that applicants may have colluded to present fictitious accounts about their time in their care, fuelled by resentment towards their families and an appetite for compensation. I reject all such suggestions.”

One former Nazareth House resident previously revealed that he was stripped and beaten “black and blue” in an assault in the 1960s when he was 11-years-old.

Another witness Christopher Booth, who waived his right to anonymity, said he moved into Nazareth House in Claremont Street in 1951.

He told how a nun informed him he would be moving to Australia, telling him: “Your family doesn’t want you, your country doesn’t want you, you’re just garbage.”

Mr Booth told of regular thrashings at the hands of nuns using canes. Children would be hit “until you cried”, he said.

“They were very happy to see if they could break you.”

The 27-day inquiry took place from April 24, 2018 to July 3, 2018.