Children set out their goals as part of Aberdeen firm’s competition

Youngsters have been trying to educate adults about their hopes and dreams for the future thanks to a competition run by an Aberdeen energy firm.

Serica Energy set a competition over the summer to raise awareness of the 17 United Nation Sustainable Development Goals (UNSDGs).

The Hill of Rubislaw firm has been the aims at the heart of its business and trying to make its staff and partners aware of this.

As part of this aim they launched a contest for children who were asked to pick one of the UNSDGs and create a poster, animation or film to grab the attention of the older generation.

The UNSDGs are no poverty, zero hunger, good health and well-being, quality education, gender equality, clean water, affordable and clean energy, decent work and economic growth, industry innovation and infrastructure, reduced inequalities, sustainable cities and communities, responsible consumption and production, climate action, life below water, life on land, peace, justice and strong institutions and partnerships for the goals.

Clara Altobell, Serica’s vice president of environmental, social and governance, set the contest as a challenge for the youngsters.

The event has proved so successful that Serica CEO Mitch Flegg is planning on expanding it next year.

He said: “In fact, we were so impressed that we plan to run the competition again in 2021 and broaden invitations for entry.”

The interviews, photos and artworks were made into a short film and can be viewed by visiting https://www.serica-energy.com/gallery

Rachel Hodgson, eight, won the eight and under category with her video about life under the sea.

Emma Powell, 11, won the nine to 16 section with her film which also focused on the globe’s marine life.

Clara interviewed the two winners and asked why they had chosen the ‘Life Below Water’ Goal and both said they wanted to protect the fish and reduce plastic going into the sea.

The winners and runners-ups received book tokens/gift vouchers as a prize and all entrants got a certificate and a pair of Serica sunglasses.