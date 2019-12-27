Children proud of learning achievements at north-east pre-school, say inspectors

Children are proud of their learning achievements at a north-east pre-school, inspectors have said.

Monitors from the Care Inspectorate watchdog visited St Margaret’s RC pre-school on Blackfriars Street, Montrose, on December 3 and have now published their report.

The nursery can look after up to 10 children aged three to five at once and inspectors rated it “very good” for care and support – the second best of six possible ratings – and “good” for management and leadership – the third-best rating.

“Children were proud of their learning achievements and past experiences,” said the report.

It added: “For example, they were able to access their own individual folios, express their views and discuss their past learning experiences with us.

“This highlighted the positive impact and meaningfulness of the folios and how children were respected and included in their nursery.”