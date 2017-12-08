Children left waiting several months for ‘vital’ mental health treatment

Scores of children across the North-east have been left waiting months for “vital” mental health treatment.

Two reports discussed at an NHS Grampian board meeting yesterday revealed that 152 patients had been on the waiting list for more than 18 weeks in September.

Of the 110 youngsters seen through the Child and Adolescent Mental Health Service (CAMHS) across the region that month, 81 patients had to wait more than four months for their appointment.

A total of 698 children were waiting for treatment in September.

The health board report said: “As we have been focusing on seeing those who have been waiting the

longest for our service, we are not yet seeing marked improvement in our 18-week target. However, with the recruitment of new staff we expect to see significant improvements in 2018.”

Nine new clinical staff positions have been created through Scottish Government funding.