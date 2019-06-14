Children left upset after vandals set banner on fire at north-east school

Vandals have been slammed for setting a banner at a school on fire in a “senseless and nasty” act.

Strichen Primary School was the target of vandalism that left children and parents upset.

A banner advertising the school’s Splash into Summer event was torn down from a sign before being ripped and set alight on Friday night.

It was discovered in a bin at the school with scorch marks.

In a separate incident the following day, planters containing flowers planted by the school’s nursery were also knocked over.

A spokesman for Aberdeenshire Council told the Evening Express the vandalism was “disappointing” and urged anyone with information to get in touch with police.

Officers have launched an investigation into the incident and said inquiries were ongoing into finding those responsible.

Emily Bell, chairwoman of the Strichen School Parent Council, said it was frustrating and upsetting for the children.

The 31-year-old said: “Schools are under enough pressure without having to pay out for any extra signs for the summer show.

“Budgets in schools are tighter than ever and there’s no spare money for replacing the banner.

“The planters were done by the nursery children and they had been emptied with the contents all strewn across the playground.

“On Saturday the banner for our Splash into Summer was found in the bin.

“It was torn up and it looks like they had tried to set it on fire.

“With the material the banner was made of, it would have taken whoever did it quite some time to have set it on fire.

“It was tied to the school sign with cable ties so it must have been ripped down.”

Emily added: “It has been really upsetting for the children who are so excited for the event and the parents who have put so much effort into organising the fundraiser.

If anyone knows who these people are, can they get in touch with the police.

“It is very frustrating as a lot of hard work and time has gone into organising the event.”

An Aberdeenshire Council spokesman said: “Any instance of senseless and nasty vandalism to council buildings is extremely disappointing.

“If anyone has any information about this incident we would encourage them to contact Police Scotland on 101 immediately.”

The Splash into Summer event is scheduled to take place on June 22 with everyone in the community invited.

Emily said: “We don’t want to let this ruin our event and we are determined it won’t. We want everyone to come along and have a great time.

“We’ll have lots of different activities for the day including a bouncy castle and our popular slip and slide.”

The event takes place from 12.30pm until 3.30pm.

PC Craig Ward said: “A report of vandalism at Strichen Primary School has been reported to police and inquiries are ongoing.

“It would appear this has been an isolated incident and we are working with the school and the local community as part of our inquiries.

“I would encourage anyone with information to report this to police on 101.”