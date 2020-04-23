Video: Heart-warming Children In Need animation shows incredible work of Aberdeen charity

A new animation has been created to showcase the support families receive from a north-east charity.

Charlie House, which supports children with complex disabilities or life-limiting conditions, is helped by Children In Need.

The BBC organisation pays the salary of Charlie House’s children and family services manager Leigh Ryrie.

Now, to show how the charity helps families across the north-east, a new animation was made by BBC Children In Need to showcase the support given.

We’ve all got worries right now, especially little ones, but we will get through this! Listen to Leigh, Freddie and Freddie’s mum Linda Jo, who can introduce us to the power of the ‘worry plaque’ at Charlie House. Leigh’s salary is funded by BBC Children in Need and she supports children like Freddie, whose sister has complex needs that can impact on him and the whole familyBBC Radio Scotland Posted by BBC Children in Need on Thursday, 16 April 2020

It features Leigh, as well as Freddie and his mum Linda-Jo, whose family is supported.

In the video, Freddie explains what a “worry plaque” is and how it helps to get rid of any concerns he might have.

Linda-Jo said: “It’s just such an amazing thing to have, not just Charlie House, but Leigh specifically.

“She’s so caring, without her it would not be as amazing as it is, and that’s only possible because of Children In Need paying her salary.”

In January last year, the charity was awarded £119,000 to be paid out over three years from BBC’s Children In Need fund, to help support north-east families.

A spokeswoman for Charlie House said: “Leigh’s position is funded by the amazing BBC Children In Need but we still need your support to enable us to continue all our services. Every penny counts during these difficult times for charities around the world. If you can help in any way, we would be so grateful.”

As Charlie House has had to cancel all its major fundraising activities, it is relying on donations from members of the public to help it continue to help families, as requests for help have been increasing in recent months.

Anyone can donate to its online emergency fundraiser at bit.ly/3cv5r3x or at its website charliehouse.org.uk