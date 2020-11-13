Children in Need: Aberdeen teenager inspiring others with Rickshaw Challenge

An Aberdeen teenager hopes to inspire others by taking part in a “rewarding” fundraising challenge for Children in Need.

Sixteen-year-old Lauren Yule is taking part in The One Show’s Rickshaw Challenge.

The event, which has seen presenter Matt Baker travel thousands of miles alongside children and young people, returned for its 10th year on November 7.

He and six youngsters, who have been supported by BBC Children In Need, aimed to ride 332 miles in a rickshaw, but it was halted after a member of the film crew tested positive for coronavirus.

The challenge began on Saturday morning at the Goodwood Estate in West Sussex but was forced to go virtual, with the youngsters sent home to continue the challenge.

Participant Lauren, who was born with Turner syndrome, bone dysplasia and dwarfism, said: “We found out on Sunday that it was safer for us to go home.

“It was quite devastating to begin with because we had gelled as a team and we had to leave each other.

“But it actually worked out really well because we get to cycle at the same time virtually and we’re still in communication through group chats and Zoom calls.

“It’s going really well. I did 30 miles on Tuesday and 40 on Wednesday.”

The team will rack up their final miles during the BBC Children in Need appeal night tonight when the challenge will finish.

Lauren said: “The whole challenge has exceeded my expectations. It’s been the most amazing and rewarding experience I’ve ever had and I’m so grateful I’ve been given the opportunity to take part.

“I’ve had a lot of support from Music 4 U, my school and my family.

“My message to others would be to not let anything hold you back because the only thing stopping you from doing something is yourself.”

She was nominated for Team Rickshaw by Aberdeen-based Music 4 U, a musical charity.

She added: “I first went to Music 4 U when I was five-years-old and I’ve been there ever since.

“It’s a place where everyone is included and I can really be myself. They have been able to help me express myself through singing because I’m not very good socially.

“Without Children in Need I wouldn’t be at Music 4 U because I wouldn’t be able to afford it, and that’s why I’m so grateful to them.

“I want to do this so that someone else can experience the support that I have.”